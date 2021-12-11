Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 346.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $272.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

