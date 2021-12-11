Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 33,611 PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 33,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,959 shares of company stock worth $1,851,514. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.29 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.