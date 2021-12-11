ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 3,040 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($40.31) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.04) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,680 ($62.06) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($66.30) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($38.46) price objective on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,520.77 ($59.95).

ASC stock opened at GBX 2,364 ($31.35) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,555.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,633.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,027 ($26.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($79.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84.

In related news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.73) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($138,264.16). Also, insider Mathew Dunn acquired 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,387 ($31.65) per share, with a total value of £99,466.29 ($131,900.66). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

