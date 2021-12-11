ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives $748.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $748.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,791,000 after buying an additional 47,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,997,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,401,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ASML by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $9.23 on Friday, hitting $781.84. 602,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,864. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $798.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $771.07. ASML has a one year low of $451.84 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ASML will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

