ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASE Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.55.

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 124,892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 36,853.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,187,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,471 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 457.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.