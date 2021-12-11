Ascot Resources Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascot Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.65 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of AOT opened at C$1.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$413.24 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.21. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$1.63.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.