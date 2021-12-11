Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $172.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.41 and a 200 day moving average of $185.34. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.60 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $249.25 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.89.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

