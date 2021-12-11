Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up to $24.51

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.51, but opened at $25.22. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 4,379 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth approximately $805,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

