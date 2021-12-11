Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Buys 205 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.6% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 302,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 34,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $349.92 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $343.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

