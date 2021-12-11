Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTA. Truist downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

