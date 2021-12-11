Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 112.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vale were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vale by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Vale by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.47.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.684 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.36%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

