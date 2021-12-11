Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $33,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,333,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,800 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

