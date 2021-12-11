Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 850 Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at $4,539,000. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

PECO opened at $32.10 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.18.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.