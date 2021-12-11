Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,339,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,465,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,789 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.53.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

