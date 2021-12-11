Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.50

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 169817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $589.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,850. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Argan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Argan by 1,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Argan by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Argan by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Argan by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

