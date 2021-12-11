ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Set at C$15.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARX. CIBC boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday. Cormark reissued an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.37.

ARX opened at C$11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.80 and a 12 month high of C$13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.8933451 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.16%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

