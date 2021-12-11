Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $132.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised Apple to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $179.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.96. Apple has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $179.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

