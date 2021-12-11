Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.81.

AAPL stock opened at $179.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $179.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 66,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

