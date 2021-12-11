Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

AIRC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a PE ratio of -113.59.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,089,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after acquiring an additional 953,421 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 777,183 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

