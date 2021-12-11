Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Position Raised by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.15% of Anthem worth $132,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $431.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $413.11 and a 200 day moving average of $392.71. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.47.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

