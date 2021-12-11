ANON Market Cap Hits $62,651.50 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, ANON has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $62,651.50 and approximately $88.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056969 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.