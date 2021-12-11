Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 14th (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage’s (NYSE:AOMR) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 14th. Angel Oak Mortgage had issued 7,200,000 shares in its IPO on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $136,800,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AOMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of AOMR opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,321,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $993,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

