Analyzing MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.3%. EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. EOG Resources pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and EOG Resources has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MV Oil Trust and EOG Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A EOG Resources 0 7 17 0 2.71

EOG Resources has a consensus target price of $103.76, indicating a potential upside of 15.70%. Given EOG Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 93.78% N/A 87.81% EOG Resources 19.38% 17.36% 9.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MV Oil Trust and EOG Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $6.79 million N/A $5.64 million N/A N/A EOG Resources $11.03 billion 4.76 -$604.57 million $5.17 17.35

MV Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EOG Resources.

Summary

EOG Resources beats MV Oil Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.