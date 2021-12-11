Analyzing Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Golden Path Acquisition and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Path Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphabet 0 1 30 0 2.97

Alphabet has a consensus price target of $3,207.64, suggesting a potential upside of 7.87%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Golden Path Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of Golden Path Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Path Acquisition and Alphabet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.81 $40.27 billion $103.84 28.64

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Path Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Path Acquisition and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Alphabet 29.52% 30.22% 21.25%

Summary

Alphabet beats Golden Path Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Path Acquisition Company Profile

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

