Analysts Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Price Target at $69.00

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. 25,068,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,030,615. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

