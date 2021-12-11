Analysts Set Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Target Price at $20.20

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEYMF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of SEYMF stock remained flat at $$18.74 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

