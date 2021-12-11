Analysts Set Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Price Target at €289.41

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €289.41 ($325.17).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($343.82) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($365.17) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($359.55) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($370.79) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($320.22) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €295.25 ($331.74) on Wednesday. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €199.35 ($223.99) and a fifty-two week high of €297.20 ($333.93). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €277.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €261.72. The company has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.