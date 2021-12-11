Analysts Set J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) PT at GBX 280

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 280 ($3.71).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.92) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.24) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.04) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.39) to GBX 275 ($3.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 275.20 ($3.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 291.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 286.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 215.50 ($2.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 342 ($4.54).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

