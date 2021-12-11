Analysts Set Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) PT at GBX 30.50

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Several analysts have recently commented on HMSO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

HMSO stock opened at GBX 32.66 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.39. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.35.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

