Analysts Set Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) PT at GBX 30.50

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Several analysts have recently commented on HMSO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

HMSO stock opened at GBX 32.66 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.39. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.35.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Analyst Recommendations for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.