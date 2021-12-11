Analysts Set Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) PT at $9.17

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLOV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 6,828,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,340,222. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.