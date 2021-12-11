Analysts Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACET. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. 633,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,159. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Sinclair bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 2,290.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 240,687 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 715.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 157,963 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

