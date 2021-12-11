Analysts Set AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target at $49.00

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 202,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABCL stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.