Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gitlab Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Gitlab in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.52). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Gitlab’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.