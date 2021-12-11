Analysts Expect Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vivid Seats.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEAT shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. 315,902 shares of the stock were exchanged. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivid Seats (SEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.