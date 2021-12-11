Analysts Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. SITE Centers posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. 2,611,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 187,672 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

