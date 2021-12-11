Analysts Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.02 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce $198.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.63 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $157.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $734.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $731.40 million to $738.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $964.76 million, with estimates ranging from $927.20 million to $995.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 633.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $75.03 on Friday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $68.23 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

