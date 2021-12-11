Analysts Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report sales of $148.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.70 million and the lowest is $147.00 million. Renasant reported sales of $170.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $645.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $638.20 million to $651.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $593.35 million, with estimates ranging from $581.90 million to $606.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Renasant by 1,074.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 11.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Renasant by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the second quarter valued at $1,148,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNST traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.77. 107,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,120. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

