Analysts Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report sales of $148.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.70 million and the lowest is $147.00 million. Renasant reported sales of $170.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $645.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $638.20 million to $651.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $593.35 million, with estimates ranging from $581.90 million to $606.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Renasant.
Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.
Shares of RNST traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.77. 107,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,120. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $46.97.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.
About Renasant
Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.