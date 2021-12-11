Analysts Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $7.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

BECN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.03. 329,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,088. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $86,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.