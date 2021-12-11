Analysts Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.23). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of ASC stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 327,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 234,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 567,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 366,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 303,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

