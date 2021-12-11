Analysts Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $3,554,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,145,179. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 860.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $148,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSP opened at $112.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.