Analysts Anticipate Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $654.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to announce sales of $654.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $660.64 million and the lowest is $648.06 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $852.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,038. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 115.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 45.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 527.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 176,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

