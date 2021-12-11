Analysts Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Post $2.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18. Acuity Brands posted earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.27.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $200.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.55. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

