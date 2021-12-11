Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBUY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $90.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.44. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $88.73 and a 1-year high of $141.00.

