Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.12.

AMGN opened at $210.89 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

