American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOUT opened at $18.21 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $256.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.07.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOUT shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.