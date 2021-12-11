American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

HOT.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 target price on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

HOT.UN stock remained flat at $C$3.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 73,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,559. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$296.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.00 and a 1 year high of C$4.84.

In other news, Director Robert Francis O’neill bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 870,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,303,844.80.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

