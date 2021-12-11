American Electric Power Company Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.77 (NASDAQ:AEPPL)

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.7656 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

AEPPL opened at $49.50 on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Electric Power from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

