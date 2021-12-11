American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys $27,291.81 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,291.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:AAT opened at $35.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

