American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys $27,291.81 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,291.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:AAT opened at $35.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
