AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CFO Sean D. Goodman Sells 18,316 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $565,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.70) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 107.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 34.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 247,648 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 135.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 79,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 26.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 56,186 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

