Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.45

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 105525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 83.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amarin in the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Amarin in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

